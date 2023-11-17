U.S. 10-year Treasury yields drop to two-month lows

LONDON, Nov 17 (Reuters) - U.S. 10-year Treasury yields fell to their lowest in two months on Friday, as investors priced in the possibility that interest rates could be as much as a full percentage point lower in a year's time than now given recent soft economic data.

The yield on the 10-year note US10YT=RR fell by as much as 6.6 basis points to a session low of 4.379%. It was last down 5 bps on the day at 4.393%.

Data this week have shown consumer and wholesale inflation are cooling faster than many previously expected, while the labour market is starting to show some signs of strain, with an unexpectedly large rise in initial weekly jobless claims.

Two-year yields US2YT=RR, which are the most sensitive to shifts in expectations for Federal Reserve monetary policy, were down 3 bps at 4.81%, their lowest since early September.

They have declined by 25 bps this week, set for their largest weekly slide since the March regional banking crisis.

Money markets show traders expect 100 bps of rate cuts from the Fed by the end of next year. 0#FEDWATCH

(Reporting by Amanda Cooper; Editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)

((amanda.cooper@thomsonreuters.com; +442031978531; Twitter: https://twitter.com/a_coops1;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.