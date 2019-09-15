US Markets

U.S. 10-Year Treasury note futures prices rise

Megan Davies Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

U.S. 10-Year Treasury note futures prices rose 0.2 pct at the start of trading on Sunday, after weekend attacks on Saudi Arabia oil plants.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury note futures contract rose, indicating that yields on nominal Treasuries, which move in the opposite direction of prices, may slip when that trading begins.

In equities, meanwhile, benchmark S&P 500 e-mini futures ESv1 fell 0.4 pct when electronic trading began at 6 p.m. ET.

Most Popular