U.S. 10-year Treasury futures price up after Fed cuts rates to near zero

NEW YORK, March 15 (Reuters) - U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures price rose at the open on Sunday after the Federal Reserve unveiled a series of moves to help deal with the disintegrating global economy caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Benchmark 10-year note futures TYv1 last rose 62/32 in price.

The U.S. Federal Reserve slashed rates back to near zero, restarted bond buying and joined with other central banks to ensure liquidity in dollar lending to help put a floor under a rapidly disintegrating global economy during the escalating coronavirus pandemic.

