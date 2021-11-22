U.S wheat futures at multi-year high on global supply concerns

Adds new high of $8.49-1/2

HAMBURG, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures hit their highest in about nine years on Monday on concerns about tight global supplies, further potential Russian export restrictions and the impact of rain in Australia, traders said.

The Chicago Board of Trade's most active wheat contract Wv1 rose to $8.49-1/2 a bushel, its highest since December 2012. At 0857 GMT the contract was up 1.7% at $8.48-1/2 a bushel.

Prices hit a previous nine-year high of $8.46 a bushel in Asian trade earlier on Monday. Worry about tight supplies had also supported wheat on Friday.

