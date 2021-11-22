U.S wheat futures at highest in around nine years on global supply concern

HAMBURG, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures hit their highest in around nine years on Monday on concerns about tight global supplies, with uncertainty about more Russian export restrictions and the impact of rain in Australia, traders said.

Chicago Board of Trade most active wheat Wv1 rose 1.4% to $8.46-1/2 a bushel at 0817 GMT, its highest since December 2012.

Prices hit a previous nine-year high of $8.46 a bushel in Asian trade earlier on Monday. Worry about tight supplies had also supported wheat on Friday.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, Editing by Louise Heavens)

