U.S Treasury yields edge higher after recent plunge, two year yield back above 5%

November 03, 2023 — 03:54 am EDT

Nov 3 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields edged higher on Friday, with the 2-year yield climbing above 5%, after tumbling the days before on relief that the U.S. government announced smaller-than-expected increases in longer-dated Treasury supply.

Benchmark 10-year note yields US10YT=RR were up one basis point to 4.67%, after falling around 12 bps Thursday, and 8 bps Wednesday.

Yields on 2-year Treasuries US2YT=RR rose 3 bps to 5.005% after ending roughly flat on Thursday.

Federal Reserve remarks at its policy meeting earlier this week supported market expectations that the U.S. central bank is at the end of its tightening path.

