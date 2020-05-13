U.S stocks futures turn negative as Fed's Powell warns of prolonged recession

May 13 (Reuters) - Dow and S&P futures turned negative on Wednesday as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell warned of a prolonged U.S. recession due to the coronavirus outbreak in his prepared remark before the address.

"The scope and speed of this downturn are without modern precedent, significantly worse than any recession since World War II," Powell said.

The webcast of Powell's address is currently underway.

At 9:09 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 67 points, or 0.28%. S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 5 points, or 0.18% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 16 points, or 0.18%.

Moments before the release of his prepared remarks, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 102 points, or 0.43%. S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 14 points, or 0.49% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 62.75 points, or 0.69%.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

((Medha.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1130))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.