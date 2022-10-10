U.S soybean futures rise on Chinese demand hopes and bargain-buying -traders

HAMBURG, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures rose sharply on Monday on expectations of increased Chinese demand as the country returns to work after its Golden Week holiday, traders said.

Reports of high prices for hogs (pigs) in China also supported and bargain-buying continued after recent soybean price falls.

The Chicago Board of Trade's most active soybean contract Sv1 was up 2% at $13.94-1/2 a bushel at 1058 GMT.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan Editing by David Goodman )

