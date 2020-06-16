U.S Senators introduce aviation safety bill to reform aircraft certification after 737 MAX crashes

June 16 (Reuters) - U.S. lawmakers introduced a bipartisan bill on Tuesday that would reform aircraft certification following two fatal 737 MAX crashes, U.S. Senators Roger Wicker and Maria Cantwell said in a joint release.

Top Republicans and Democrats on the U.S. Senate commerce committee struck a deal on the proposal that would if enacted revise aircraft certification rules.

The proposal includes only technical changes from a draft circulated last week, people familiar with the matter said.

(Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle Editing by Chris Reese)

