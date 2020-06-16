Companies
BA

U.S Senators introduce aviation safety bill to reform aircraft certification after 737 MAX crashes

Contributor
Eric M. Johnson Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DAVID RYDER

U.S. lawmakers introduced a bipartisan bill on Tuesday that would reform aircraft certification following two fatal 737 MAX crashes, U.S. Senators Roger Wicker and Maria Cantwell said in a joint release.

June 16 (Reuters) - U.S. lawmakers introduced a bipartisan bill on Tuesday that would reform aircraft certification following two fatal 737 MAX crashes, U.S. Senators Roger Wicker and Maria Cantwell said in a joint release.

Top Republicans and Democrats on the U.S. Senate commerce committee struck a deal on the proposal that would if enacted revise aircraft certification rules.

The proposal includes only technical changes from a draft circulated last week, people familiar with the matter said.

(Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle Editing by Chris Reese)

((Eric.m.johnson@thomsonreuters.com; +1 206 707 1218; Follow me on Twitter @ByEricMJohnson;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BA

Other Topics

Commodities US Markets

Latest Companies Videos

    Investing Strategies: How The Travel Industry Is Coping With Coronavirus Disruption

    Beaten-down travel stocks are starting to surge, but we're still a long way from a full recovery for that sector. After 9/11 came a major shift in how the airline industry operates and now, in the wake of Covid-19, more sweeping changes are coming

    Jun 9, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore Companies

    Explore

    Most Popular