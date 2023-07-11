News & Insights

U.S oil output this year to rise more than previously forecast - EIA

July 11, 2023 — 12:16 pm EDT

Written by Laura Sanicola and Shariq Khan for Reuters ->

July 11 (Reuters) - U.S crude oil production will rise more than forecast, while demand will rise the same as previously forecast, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Tuesday in its Short Term Energy Outlook.

The EIA now projects crude production will rise 670,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 12.56 million bpd this year, above a prior forecast calling for a gain of 780,000 bpd.

U.S. total petroleum consumption will rise by 100,000 bpd to 20.4 million bpd this year, the EIA said.

