U.S Jobless Claims and Retail Sales Put the Greenback in the Spotlight

Earlier in the Day:

It was a quieter start to the day on the economic calendar this morning. The Aussie Dollar was in action this morning.

For the Aussie Dollar

Employment figures were in focus this morning.

According to the ABS,

The unemployment rate fell from 5.8% to 5.6% in March, while the participation rate rose from 66.1% to 66.3%.

In March, employment increased by 70,700 following an 88,700 rise in February. Economists had forecast a more modest 35,000 increase.

Full employment declined by 20,800, however, partially reversing an 89,100 rise from February.

The Aussie Dollar moved from $0.77377 to $0.77253 upon release of the figures. At the time of writing, the Aussie Dollar was down by 0.09% to $0.7721.

Elsewhere

At the time of writing, the Japanese Yen was up by 0.05% to ¥108.88 against the U.S Dollar, with the Kiwi Dollar up by 0.10% to $0.7148.

The Day Ahead:

For the EUR

It’s a relatively busy day ahead on the economic calendar. Finalized April inflation figures for Germany, France, and Italy are due out later today.

Barring a marked upward revision from prelim figures, however, we don’t expect the numbers to influence.

Away from the economic calendar, news updates on COVID-19 and vaccination rates will continue to influence.

At the time of writing, the EUR was down by 0.04% to $1.1975.

For the Pound

It’s a particularly quiet day ahead on the economic calendar.

There are no material stats due out of the UK to provide the Pound with direction.

The lack of stats leaves market sentiment towards the latest easing of lockdown measures in focus along with next steps.

At the time of writing, the Pound was down by 0.03% to $1.3775.

Across the Pond

It’s a busier day ahead on the economic calendar. Retail sales, jobless claims, and Philly FED Manufacturing PMI numbers are in focus.

Industrial production, business inventories, and NY Empire State manufacturing numbers are also due out. We don’t expect these stats to have an impact on the broader market, however.

At the time of writing, the Dollar Spot Index was down by 0.02% to 91.671.

For the Loonie

It’s a quiet day ahead on the economic calendar. Manufacturing sales figures for February are due out later today.

Barring particularly dire numbers, however, we don’t expect too much influence from the stats.

Expect market risk sentiment and economic data from the U.S to have a greater impact market risk sentiment and the Loonie.

At the time of writing, the Loonie was up by 0.01% to C$1.2520 against the U.S Dollar.

