U.S Import Prices Show Slight Uptick In November

RTTNews.com RTTNews
(RTTNews) - Import prices in the U.S. saw a modest increase in the month of November, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Tuesday, while the report also showed export prices climbed much more than expected.

The Labor Department said import prices inched up by 0.1 percent in November after edging down by 0.1 percent in October. Economists had expected import prices to rise by 0.3 percent.

Meanwhile, the report said export prices advanced by 0.6 percent in November after rising by 0.2 percent in the previous month. Export prices were expected to increase by 0.3 percent.

