U.S FERC approves expansion of TC Energy's GTN XPress Project

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

October 19, 2023 — 04:39 pm EDT

Written by Daksh Grover for Reuters ->

Oct 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) on Thursday granted permission for GTN XPress Project, enabling TC Energy's Gas Transmission Northwest LLC (GTN) LLC to add an extra 150,000 dekatherms per day of firm transportation service to its mainline system.

The order authorizes GTN to install, construct, modify and operate certain natural gas compression facilities at the existing No. 5 Athol, No. 7 Starbuck, and No. 10 Kent Compressor Stations, located in Idaho, Washington and Oregon, respectively, the agency said.

"The federal government has finally begun making tremendous climate investments under the Inflation Reduction Act, but this decision essentially digs the hole deeper and locks in long-term capital investments that prevent us from reaching our national and state goals," Washington Governor Jay Inslee said, referring to the FERC approval.

The project will lead to damage of $8.8 million and will contribute 1.9 million metric tons of carbon per year in pollution to the Pacific Northwest, Oregon's U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley said.

(Reporting by Daksh Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)

((Daksh.Grover@thomsonreuters.com;))

