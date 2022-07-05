U.S factory orders rise more than expected in May

US Markets

New orders for U.S.-manufactured goods increased more than expected in May, showing demand for products remains strong even as the Federal Reserve seeks to cool the economy.

The Commerce Department said on Tuesday that factory orders rose 1.6% in May after advancing 0.7% in April. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast factory orders would rise 0.5%.

