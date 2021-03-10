U.S Dollar Hobbles Back as Prospects of a Strong U.S Recovery Take Root.

FXEmpire.com -

Bulls are riding the price action wagon fast, partly to reports that reveal the world’s largest economy will expand 7.7% in 2021 coupled with having a rosier outlook for jobs.

It’s key to observe, market experts use the U.S. dollar index in measuring the greenback’s strength in relative to the value of a basket of a majority of the U.S.’s most significant trading partners except China.

The gains recorded in the U.S dollar pushed back riskier assets that include the Australian dollar after printing big gains on Tuesday. Bitcoin the world’s most popular Crypto also suffered some losses, not forgetting the yellow metal that seems to be fighting hard in staying above the $1,711/ounce price level.

Dollar bulls were out of gas arbitrarily on Tuesday after the U.S. Treasury yields suffered significant losses after their impressive run since the beginning of 2021.

However, dollar bulls had some respite after the Treasury yields stabilized, thereby giving currency traders who missed out on buying the dollar when it was rising, to buy from the prevailing dip.

Currency traders are currently adjusting their positions, on the U.S Treasury yields taking into consideration higher Treasury yields increase the greenback’s appeal amid the prevailing bond rout that freaked investors’ confidence, thereby spurred demand for the safe-haven currency.

That being said, currency traders in the mid-term will have next week’s Federal Open Market Committee squarely on their mind, as currency experts are already anticipating that if the U.S Federal Reserve truly believes inflationary moves are nowhere near what they seem, then the U.S Central Bank should make it abundantly clear they do intend to keep the status quo or not change the narrative so soon.

