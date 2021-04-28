U.S Customers Can Book Covid Vaccine Appointments, Rental Cars Via Uber App

(RTTNews) - Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) announced on Wednesday that it was adding new features to its app, which will allow U.S customers to book COVID-19 vaccine appointments as well as rental cars.

These new developments are an extension of the deal signed with Walgreens pharmacy in February. Uber said that clients can schedule an appointment at a Walgreens pharmacy as well as an Uber ride to reach there. Uber introduced the new feature in the app in the backdrop of COVID vaccine being easily available all over the U.S and almost every state having started vaccination drives.

Sundeep Jain, Chief Product Officer, said that Uber was "evaluating opportunities" to expand the vaccine program to other countries.

Uber also announced deals with Avis Budget Group Inc, Hertz and various vehicle rental agencies. Starting Wednesday, U.S. customers can book rental cars through the Uber app, with the company offering around 10 percent of the rental cost as credit to the customer to use on other Uber services Commenting on the deal, Jain said that customers can take care of majority of the rental car paperwork digitally. The company has not disclosed the financial terms of the deals.

Uber said it is exploring the feasibility of reserving advance rides in more American and European cities and offer customers the option of booking and collecting food delivery orders during a trip.

