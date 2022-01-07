U.S Cerberus presents offer to buy ailing Carige - reports

MILAN, Jan 7 (Reuters) - U.S. investor Cerberus has presented Italy's depositor protection fund (FITD) a non-binding offer to buy Carige CRGI.MI, two Italian newspapers reported on Friday.

According to daily Il Messaggero, Cerberus has offered 1 euro ($1.13) for the controlling stake of Carige held by FITD and Cassa Centrale Banca.

FITD said it could decide on Monday which bid for the ailing Italian lender to pursue, following reports on Thursday of an offer by Credit Agricole CAGR.MI that pits the French bank against Italy's BPER EMII.MI.

($1 = 0.8849 euros)

(Reporting by Maria Pia Quaglia, editing by Stefano Bernabei)

