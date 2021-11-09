U.N. tenders for 110,000 tonnes wheat for Ethiopia - traders

HAMBURG, Nov 9 (Reuters) - A United Nations agency has issued an international tender to purchase about 110,000 tonnes of milling wheat for supply to Ethiopia, European traders said on Tuesday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is also Tuesday, Nov. 9.

The tender seeks 40,000 tonnes for delivery between Dec. 20, 2021, and Jan. 5 2022, another 20,000 tonnes for delivery between Jan. 5–20, 2022, and 50,000 tonnes also for delivery between Jan. 5–20, 2022.

A separate tender from the Ethiopian government for 300,000 tonnes of milling wheat also closed on Tuesday.

