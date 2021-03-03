U.N. special envoy on Myanmar says 38 killed on Wednesday

NEW YORK, March 3 (Reuters) - United Nations special envoy on Myanmar, Christine Schraner Burgener, said 38 people had been killed in the Southeast Asian nation on Wednesday.

Myanmar security forces opened fire on protests against military rule on Wednesday, a day after neighbouring countries called for restraint and offered to help Myanmar resolve the crisis.

(Reporting by Michelle Nichols)

