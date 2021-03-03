Public Companies

U.N. special envoy on Myanmar says 38 killed on Wednesday

Contributor
Michelle Nichols Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SOCIAL MEDIA

United Nations special envoy on Myanmar, Christine Schraner Burgener, said 38 people had been killed in the Southeast Asian nation on Wednesday.

NEW YORK, March 3 (Reuters) - United Nations special envoy on Myanmar, Christine Schraner Burgener, said 38 people had been killed in the Southeast Asian nation on Wednesday.

Myanmar security forces opened fire on protests against military rule on Wednesday, a day after neighbouring countries called for restraint and offered to help Myanmar resolve the crisis.

(Reporting by Michelle Nichols)

((michelle.nichols@tr.com; Twitter: @michellenichols))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters