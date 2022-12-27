US Markets

U.N. Security Council denounces Taliban bans on women in Afghanistan

UNITED NATIONS, Dec 27 (Reuters) - The U.N. Security Council on Tuesday called for the full, equal and meaningful participation of women and girls in Afghanistan, denouncing a ban by the country's Taliban-led administration on women attending universities or working for humanitarian aid groups.

