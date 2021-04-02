U.N. says four peacekeepers killed in north Mali attack

Adds details, quote

BAMAKO, April 2 (Reuters) - The United Nations mission in Mali said on Friday that four peacekeepers were killed and several others injured in an attack on its base in the northern town of Aguelhok.

Peacekeepers repelled the attack on the camp that was carried out by several "heavily armed terrorists", a U.N. mission statement said, adding that the attackers suffered heavy losses including several deaths. Islamist insurgents are active in northern Mali.

"A provisional toll shows four peacekeepers dead and wounded. Helicopters were dispatched to the scene to evacuate the wounded," the statement said.

(Reporting by Tiemoko Diallo and Paul Lorgerie; Writing by Bate Felix; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne and Mark Heinrich)

