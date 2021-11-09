U.N. says 16 national staff detained in Ethiopia

World Markets

The United Nations said on Tuesday that 16 of its national staff have been detained in Ethiopia, while another six have been released.

"We are, of course, actively working with the Government of Ethiopia to secure their immediate release," U.N. spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told reporters in New York.

