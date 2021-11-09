U.N. says 16 national staff detained in Ethiopia

NEW YORK, Nov 9 (Reuters) - The United Nations said on Tuesday that 16 of its national staff have been detained in Ethiopia, while another six have been released.

"We are, of course, actively working with the Government of Ethiopia to secure their immediate release," U.N. spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told reporters in New York.

(Reporting by Michelle Nichols, Editing by Nick Zieminski)

((michelle.nichols@tr.com; +1 212 355 6053; Reuters Messaging: Twitter: @michellenichols))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.