U.N. publishes draft version of COP27 deal text

Credit: REUTERS/MOHAMMED SALEM

November 17, 2022 — 01:14 am EST

Written by William James for Reuters ->

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, Nov 17 (Reuters) - The U.N. climate agency published on Thursday a first draft of what could be the overarching agreement from the COP27 climate summit.

The document was labelled a "non-paper" indicating it is still far from the final version.

Based on requests that summit delegations have sought to be included in the final deal, it provides a basis for negotiations over the coming days that are likely to substantially flesh out and rework the text.

