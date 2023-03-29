U.N. nuclear boss arrives at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant - RIA

March 29 (Reuters) - Rafael Grossi, the head of the U.N. nuclear watchdog, has arrived at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station in Russian-controlled Ukraine, Russia's state RIA news agency said on Wednesday.

Grossi, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, has said he is travelling to Europe’s largest nuclear power station to review the situation there as part of a push to reduce the risk of a major accident.

(Reporting by Reuters Editing by Andrew Osborn)

