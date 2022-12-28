U.N. halts some programs in Afghanistan after ban on women aid workers

By Michelle Nichols

UNITED NATIONS, Dec 28 (Reuters) - The United Nations said on Wednesday that some "time-critical" programs in Afghanistan have temporarily stopped and warned many other activities will also likely need to be paused because of a ban by the Taliban-led administration on women aid workers.

U.N. aid chief Martin Griffiths, the heads of U.N. agencies and several aid groups said in a joint statement that women's "participation in aid delivery is not negotiable and must continue," calling on the authorities to reverse the decision.

