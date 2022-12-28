World Markets

U.N. halts some programs in Afghanistan after ban on women aid workers

Credit: REUTERS/ALI KHARA

December 28, 2022 — 05:56 pm EST

Written by Michelle Nichols for Reuters ->

By Michelle Nichols

UNITED NATIONS, Dec 28 (Reuters) - The United Nations said on Wednesday that some "time-critical" programs in Afghanistan have temporarily stopped and warned many other activities will also likely need to be paused because of a ban by the Taliban-led administration on women aid workers.

U.N. aid chief Martin Griffiths, the heads of U.N. agencies and several aid groups said in a joint statement that women's "participation in aid delivery is not negotiable and must continue," calling on the authorities to reverse the decision.

(Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Eric Beech and Grant McCool)

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
