U.N. had 'constructive' talks in Moscow on Russian grain, fertilizer exports
May 31 (Reuters) - A senior U.N. official had "constructive discussions" in Moscow with Russia's first deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov on facilitating Russian grain and fertilizer exports to global markets, U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday.
The U.N. official, Rebecca Grynspan, is now in Washington for further talks, Dujarric said.
(Reporting by Michelle Nichols; editing by Costas Pitas)
