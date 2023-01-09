U.N. extends aid to Syria from Turkey, avoids Russia fight

By Michelle Nichols

UNITED NATIONS, Jan 9 (Reuters) - The U.N. Security Council on Monday unanimously approved the delivery of humanitarian aid to some four million people in northwestern Syria for another six months, avoiding a traditional fight with Russia over the issue.

Authorization by the 15-member council is needed because Syrian authorities did not agree to the humanitarian operation, which has been delivering aid including food, medicine and shelter to opposition-controlled areas of Syria since 2014.

Despite Western animosity toward Russia over its invasion of Ukraine nearly 11 months ago, the council avoided a usual fight over approval of aid deliveries into Syria from Turkey. In July last year, the council voted three times, eventually agreeing an extension two days after authorization had expired.

Diplomats told Reuters last week that council members had informally agreed to a text approving the operation for six more months, which was drafted and negotiated by Ireland and Norway before they finished two-year terms on the council on Dec. 31.

"This resolution represents the bare minimum," U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, told the council, adding that a 12 month extension was needed to allow the aid groups to "procure, hire, and plan" effectively.

Russia says more aid should be delivered from inside Syria, but opponents of Assad fear that food and other aid would fall under government control.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in December that aid deliveries from within Syria "remain unable to replace the size or scope" of the U.N. operation, which he said was a lifeline for millions.

