World Markets

U.N. chief plans to name former Senegalese minister as Libya envoy

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/AYMAN AL-SAHILI

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres plans to appoint a former Senegalese minister to lead U.N. efforts to broker peace in Libya, according to a letter seen by Reuters on Thursday.

UNITED NATIONS, Sept 1 (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres plans to appoint a former Senegalese minister to lead U.N. efforts to broker peace in Libya, according to a letter seen by Reuters on Thursday.

The 15-member U.N. Security Council needs to agree by consensus to the appointment of Abdoulaye Bathily as the U.N. special envoy for Libya. If there are no objections, then Bathily's appointment will be approved on Friday evening.

Bathily would replace Jan Kubis, who stepped down in December. Guterres had informally proposed two other people to fill the role, but the Security Council could not agree.

Libya has had little peace since the 2011 NATO-backed uprising that ousted longtime autocrat Muammar Gaddafi, splitting the nation in 2014 between rival eastern and western factions and dragging in regional powers. Libyan oil output, a prize for the warring groups, has repeatedly been shut off.

Libya's worst fighting for two years suddenly hit the capital, Tripoli, on Saturday. The clashes erupted and ended suddenly.

EXPLAINER-Untangling the crisis in Libya

(Reporting by Michelle Nichols;editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((michelle.nichols@tr.com; Twitter: @michellenichols))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular