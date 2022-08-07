U.N. chief Guterres: Risk of nuclear confrontation is back after decades

Contributor
Rocky Swift Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KYODO

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Monday that the risk of nuclear confrontation had returned after decades, calling on nuclear states to commit to no first use of the weapons.

Adds comments in 2nd, 4th paragraphs.

TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Monday that the risk of nuclear confrontation had returned after decades, calling on nuclear states to commit to no first use of the weapons.

Any attack on a nuclear plant is a "suicidal thing", Guterres said, responding to reports of renewed Russian shelling of the Zaporizhzhia facility in Ukraine, Europe's largest nuclear power plant.

Guterres spoke at a news conference in Tokyo after attending the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Ceremony on Saturday to commemorate the 77th anniversary of the world's first atomic bombing.

He also called on Japan to halt public and private financing of coal projects as part of the country's commitments in curbing fossil fuel emissions.

(Reporting by Rocky Swift; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Stephen Coates)

((rocky.swift@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More