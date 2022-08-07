U.N. chief Guterres: Risk of nuclear confrontation is back after decades

TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Monday that the risk of nuclear confrontation had returned after decades, calling on nuclear states to commit to no first use of the weapons.

Guterres spoke at a news conference in Tokyo after attending the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Ceremony on Saturday to commemorate the 77th anniversary of the world's first atomic bombing.

