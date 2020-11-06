Commodities
U.N. aviation agency asks Iran to expedite investigation of downed jet

Shreyasee Raj Reuters
The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) on Friday asked Iran to expedite the investigation into the downing of a Ukrainian airliner in January.

The recommendation from ICAO, a specialized agency of the United Nations that works to ensure safety in international air transport, comes nearly 10 months after a Ukraine International Airlines flight was shot down by an Iranian ground-to-air missile, killing 176 people.

"We have had several exchanges with the Iranian CAA in which we urged its authorities to expedite the accident investigation," ICAO council president Salvatore Sciacchitano said. (https://bit.ly/38kTa2L)

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day.

