US Markets

U.N. appoints Biden aide Russell as next UNICEF chief

Contributor
Daphne Psaledakis Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

The United Nations on Friday announced the appointment of Catherine Russell, an aide to U.S. President Joe Biden, as the next executive director of children's agency UNICEF.

Adds Biden statement

WASHINGTON, Dec 10 (Reuters) - The United Nations on Friday announced the appointment of Catherine Russell, an aide to U.S. President Joe Biden, as the next executive director of children's agency UNICEF.

Russell is currently director of the White House Presidential Personnel Office and assistant to the president.

"Ms. Russell brings to the role decades of experience in developing innovative policies that empower underserved communities around the world," U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters.

Biden said Russell was "exceptionally well-prepared" to head UNICEF. "We will miss Cathy. But our loss is UNICEF’s gain."

She served as ambassador-at-large for global women’s issues at the U.S. Department of State under the administration of former President Barack Obama, the U.N. said.

A U.N. spokesperson said in July that outgoing UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore planned to step down to deal with a family health issue.

Since UNICEF was established in 1946, all its executive directors have been American.

(Reporting by Daphne Psaledakis; Editing by Mark Porter)

((Daphne.Psaledakis@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

Nasdaq's Essner on OPEC+, Oil Market Outlook

Dec 03, 2021

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular