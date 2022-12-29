World Markets

U.N. aid chief to visit Afghanistan over female aid worker ban - U.N. official

December 29, 2022 — 01:09 pm EST

UNITED NATIONS, Dec 29 (Reuters) - U.N. aid chief Martin Griffiths will visit Afghanistan in the coming weeks and will seek to meet the highest possible officials with the Taliban-led administration after it banned female aid workers, a senior U.N. official said on Thursday.

