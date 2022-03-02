U.N. agrees roadmap for global plastic pollution treaty

NAIROBI, March 2 (Reuters) - The United Nations Environment Assembly approved a resolution to create the world's first ever global plastic pollution treaty on Wednesday, describing it as the most significant green deal since the 2015 Paris climate agreement.

