U.N. agency warns of recession linked to 'imprudent' monetary policy

Emma Farge Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Mike Segar

A United Nations agency warned on Monday of the risk of a monetary policy-induced global recession that would have especially serious consequences for developing countries and called for a new strategy.

GENEVA, Oct 3 (Reuters) - A United Nations agency warned on Monday of the risk of a monetary policy-induced global recession that would have especially serious consequences for developing countries and called for a new strategy.

"Excessive monetary tightening could usher in a period of stagnation and economic instability" for some countries, the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) said in a statement released alongside its annual report.

"Any belief that they (central banks) will be able to bring down prices by relying on higher interest rates without generating a recession is, the report suggests, an imprudent gamble," it said.

The report said that higher interest rates, including hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve, would have a more severe impact on emerging economies, which already have high levels of private and public debt. The report, entitled "Development prospects in a fractured world", also warned of a potential debt crisis in the developing world.

"If you want to use only one instrument to bring inflation down...the only possibility is to bring the world to a slowdown that will end up in a recession," she said.

Overall, UNCTAD revised down its 2022 global growth projection to 2.5% from the earlier 2.6% estimated in its March assessment. It expects growth of 2.2% in 2023.

The International Monetary Fund also warned last month that some countries may slip into recession next year and revised its growth forecast downwards.

