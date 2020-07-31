US Markets

U.N. agency to pay hotel stays to stem domestic violence in Mexico

Contributor
Lizbeth Diaz Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE

The United Nation's Children's Fund will fund hotel rooms for Mexican women and kids threatened by domestic violence beginning in September, a representative of the U.N. agency said on Thursday.

MEXICO CITY, July 30 (Reuters) - The United Nation's Children's Fund will fund hotel rooms for Mexican women and kids threatened by domestic violence beginning in September, a representative of the U.N. agency said on Thursday.

The fund, popularly known as UNICEF, aims to thwart violence at home that extended coronavirus lockdowns are believed to be exacerbating, according to a statement from UNICEF's representative in Mexico.

The statement did not detail how many individuals the program aims to help, or how many hotel rooms will be made available in Mexico.

Nearly 19,000 formal domestic violence complaints were filed in Mexico in June, up from around 15,000 in April, according to government data, though the complaints are widely believed to undercount the true number of incidents.

(Reporting by Lizbeth Diaz; Writing by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((david.aliregarcia@thomsonreuters.com; +52 55 5282 7151; Reuters Messaging: david.aliregarcia.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular