U.K.'s Biggest Grocer Tesco Issues Bumper Dividend as Food Groups Emerge as Defensive Stocks

Tesco announced a more than 50% boost to its dividend, bucking the trend of big businesses scrapping shareholder payouts and delivering a final dividend of 6.5p per share.

Tesco, the U.K.’s biggest grocer, bucked the trend of big businesses scrapping shareholder payouts by delivering a boost to its final dividend amounting to 6.5p ($8.03 cents) per share.

Supermarkets have become defensive stocks as self-isolating shoppers stockpile food and grocers see record demand.

Already, rival Morrisons last month announced a 4.84p per share final dividend for the 2019-20 financial year and analysts predict Sainsbury’s, due to report shortly, is likely to follow suit.

U.K. supermarkets are emerging as a relatively safe source for shareholder payouts and are a good indication of what may be replicated in the U.S.

Banks, insurers, and airlines have suspended dividends in response to the coronavirus crisis. But supermarkets, health companies, and food groups have enjoyed increasing demand and like a safe haven for dividends.

Stockbroker Shore Capital downgraded Tesco from buy to hold but said it and other supermarkets, as well ABF, Cranswick, and Hilton Food Group would likely continue to pay out through the pandemic.

“This is just a cautionary step back, people should not be selling their Tesco shares. Even if it is a sideways year we are still looking at another 9p per share in dividends which at the moment I think is worth having,” Clive Black, head of research at the broker, told Barron’s.

Tesco posted pre-tax profit of £1.3 billion for the year to the end of February — down 18.7% on sales of £56.6 billion following a successful turnaround by Chief Executive Dave Lewis, who is stepping down in October.

Tesco expects increasing costs associated with the coronavirus could be between £650m and £925m, as well as a fall in revenue from its non- grocery departments, but this will be offset by increasing demand for groceries, “prudential management” and business rates relief.

