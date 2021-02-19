U.K. Supreme Court Rejects Uber Appeal, Rules Drivers 'Workers' Not Contractors

(RTTNews) - The U.K. Supreme Court on Friday ruled that Uber drivers should be classified as "workers" and not independent contractors, handing defeat to the ride-hailing giant in a long-running legal battle.

The ruling paves the way for Uber drivers to receive benefits such as paid holidays and the minimum wage.

The Court unanimously rejected Uber's appeal against an employment tribunal ruling, which had found that two Uber drivers were "workers" under the U.K employment law.

The Two former Uber drivers filed a lawsuit in 2016 against the company, arguing that the ride-hailing company broke UK law by failing to offer basic worker rights.

Uber considers its drivers as independent contractors, which ultimately gives drivers minimal protections, such as no holiday or sick pay.

Uber argued that it acted solely as a technology provider with its subsidiary in the U.K. acting as a booking agent for drivers who are approved by Uber London to use the Uber app.

Uber argued that, when a ride is booked through the Uber app, a contract is thereby made directly between the driver and the passenger whereby the driver agrees to provide transportation services to the passenger.

But the Supreme Court considered that comparisons made by Uber with digital platforms which act as booking agents for hotels and other accommodation and with minicab drivers do not advance its case. The drivers were rightly found to be "workers."

