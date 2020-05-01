U.K. Market Settles Sharply Lower On Economic Worries

(RTTNews) - The U.K. market ended sharply lower on Friday, as worries about U.S.-China trade war resurfaced after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to impose new tariffs on goods imported from China.

Other markets in Europe were closed for Labour Day.

Disappointing data on UK housing sector and a report showing a sharp drop in consumer credit and mortgage approvals in March added to the woes.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson declared that the U.K. was officially past the peak of coronavirus infections - but asked people to continue to comply with lockdown restrictions.

The benchmark FTSE 100 ended down 138.15 points, or 2.34%, at 5,763.06.

Carnival shed about 7.6%. Royal Dutch Shell lost nearly 7%. Glencore, Prudential, Meggitt, St. James Place, TUI, EasyJet, Rolls-Royce Holdings and WPP lost 5 to 6.5%.

Anglo American, Hikma Pharmaceutical, British American Tobacco, Evraz, BP, Antofagasta, BHP Group, Intertek and Lloyds Banking Group lost 3 to 4.7%.

IAG lost about 3% after the group said its Spanish carriers Iberia and Vueling have secured €1 billion ($1.1 billion) in government-backed loans to see it through the worst of the corona-crisis. Spanish flag-carrier Iberia will receive €750 million ($825 million), and its low-cost compatriot Vueling €260 million ($286 million), IAG said in a statement released Friday.

Ryanair Holdings shares tumbled nearly 9% after the group said it expects to report a net loss of over 100 million euros in the first quarter, with further losses expected in the second quarter due to the substantial decline in traffic arising from Covid-19 fleet groundings.

In economic releases, the IHS Markit/CIPS UK Manufacturing PMI was revised lower to 32.6 in April 2020 from a preliminary estimate of 32.9. The reading marks the steepest month of contraction in the sector in about 28 years.

U.K. house prices increased at the fastest pace since 2017 before the coronavirus pandemic struck the economy, data published by the Nationwide Building Society showed.

House prices increased 3.7% on a yearly basis in April, faster than the 3% rise in March. The annual growth was forecast to ease to 2.5%.

Consumer credit in the United Kingdom dropped by GBP 3.8 billion in March 2020, following a GBP 0.9 billion increase in the previous month and compared to market expectations of a GBP 0.7 billion rise. That was the largest decline in consumer credit since the series began in 1993.

The number of mortgages approved for house purchase in the United Kingdom decreased to 56,161 in March 2020, the lowest since March 2013, from an upwardly revised 73,674 in the previous month.

