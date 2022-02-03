U.K. Grants Conditional Marketing Authorization For Novavax's COVID-19 Vaccine

(RTTNews) - The U.K's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency or MHRA has granted conditional marketing authorization for Novavax Inc.'s (NVAX) Nuvaxovid COVID-19 Vaccine (recombinant, adjuvanted) for active immunization to prevent COVID-19 caused by SARS-CoV-2 in individuals 18 years of age and older.

The vaccine, also known as NVX-CoV2373, is the first protein-based vaccine to be authorized for use in Great Britain.

The MHRA decision was based on the totality of preclinical, clinical, and chemistry, manufacturing and controls data reviewed by the agency. This includes two pivotal ongoing Phase 3 clinical trials: PREVENT-19 which enrolled approximately 30,000 participants in the U.S. and Mexico.

The vaccine is stored at 2° - 8° Celsius and has a current assigned shelf life in Great Britain of 9 months, the company said in a statement.

Novavax previously announced an agreement with the U.K. Vaccines Taskforce for up to 60 million doses of Novavax' COVID-19 vaccine.

