Markets
NVAX

U.K. Grants Conditional Marketing Authorization For Novavax's COVID-19 Vaccine

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - The U.K's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency or MHRA has granted conditional marketing authorization for Novavax Inc.'s (NVAX) Nuvaxovid COVID-19 Vaccine (recombinant, adjuvanted) for active immunization to prevent COVID-19 caused by SARS-CoV-2 in individuals 18 years of age and older.

The vaccine, also known as NVX-CoV2373, is the first protein-based vaccine to be authorized for use in Great Britain.

The MHRA decision was based on the totality of preclinical, clinical, and chemistry, manufacturing and controls data reviewed by the agency. This includes two pivotal ongoing Phase 3 clinical trials: PREVENT-19 which enrolled approximately 30,000 participants in the U.S. and Mexico.

The vaccine is stored at 2° - 8° Celsius and has a current assigned shelf life in Great Britain of 9 months, the company said in a statement.

Novavax previously announced an agreement with the U.K. Vaccines Taskforce for up to 60 million doses of Novavax' COVID-19 vaccine.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NVAX

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular