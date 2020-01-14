U.K. Gambling Companies Come to Grips With New Ban on Credit Cards

U.K. gambling companies woke Tuesday to a ban on using credit cards to place bets.

Shares of U.K. gambling companies winced Tuesday after a ban on using credit cards to place bets was announced.

The U.K. gambling industry woke Tuesday to a new regulatory clampdown, as the Gambling Commission said that as of April 14, credit cards can’t be used to place off- or online bets.

The move follows a joint commission and government review, so wasn’t exactly a surprise. That didn’t stop some initial knee-jerk losses from companies in the firing line—GVC Holdings (ticker: GVC.UK), William Hill (WMH.UK), 888 Holdings (888.UK), Flutter Entertainment (FLTR.UK), and Stockholm-based Evolution Gaming (EVO.Sweden), which derived 13% of its third-quarter revenue from the U.K. Those moves were later mostly recouped.

The Commission points out that of an estimated 24 million U.K. adults who gamble, 10.5 million do so online, and 800,000 use credit cards to bet. Some 22% of credit card users are considered “problem gamblers.” The new regulations will require that all online gambling operations take part in GamStop, a self-exclusion plan for U.K. gamblers, as of March.

Most companies didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment, though spokespeople for William Hill and GVC referred to a statement from industry body The Betting and Gaming Council, which welcomed the latest move and said it’s committed to safer gambling.

Peel Hunt analysts Ivor Jones and Douglas Jack noted that operators have generally said they expect only a “marginal impact” from the new rules.

”Still, saying anything else would imply knowledge of players spending borrowed money that they cannot afford, which isn’t supposed to be happening anyway. We’ll only know the effect in H2 2020 [the second half of 2020],” they say.

Davy Research analysts estimate that U.K. online revenue “represents 22%/31%/31% of GVC/Flutter/William Hill group revenues respectively in 2019F.” And while gambling overall is no longer the opportunity it once was, they say the online side remains a large and “highly cash generative market.”

That last part is key for investors—that the online opportunities may still be out there. However, they may need to brace themselves, as the door looks wide open for even more regulatory moves as some anti-gambling campaigners celebrate what they see as a long-overdue victory here.

Email: editors@barrons.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.