U.K. Banks Scrap Dividends. The Stocks Are Tumbling.

U.K. banks tumbled on Wednesday as major lenders agreed to scrap dividend payouts and share buybacks for the rest of 2020 at the request of the Bank of England.

U.K. banks tumbled on Wednesday, as major lenders agreed to scrap dividend payouts and share buybacks for the rest of 2020 at the request of the Bank of England.

U.K. banks tumbled on Wednesday, as major lenders agreed to scrap dividend payouts and share buybacks for the rest of 2020 at the request of the Bank of England.

HSBC stock suffered the sharpest fall, dropping 9% in early trading, while Standard Chartered fell 6.8%.

Shares in Barclays, Lloyds Bank, Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) and Santander — who all agreed to the measures — also declined sharply.

Barclays shareholders had been due a more than £1 billion payout on Friday, while RBS had announced an ordinary dividend of 3p per share totaling £363m and a special dividend worth £605m. The government, which owns a 62.4% stake in RBS, will also miss out on millions.

Read: Buybacks Are Coming Under Pressure. These Stocks Could Suffer.

The BoE’s Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) wrote to the major lenders on Tuesday, asking them to suspend dividends and buybacks until the end for 2020 while also canceling outstanding 2019 dividends in response to the coronavirus crisis. The regulator also asked banks to ax cash bonuses to executives.

While it was a request, the regulatory body said it stood ready to use its supervisory powers should any bank refuse — essentially threatening an investigation.

The PRA welcomed the swift response from the banks and said: “We do not expect the capital preserved to be needed by the banks in order to maintain adequate capital positions, but the extra headroom should help the banks support the economy through 2020.”

See also: The U.S. Economy Likely Won’t Make Up for Lost Ground Soon

The European Central Bank made a similar move earlier this week, leading a number of banks — ING, UniCredit, KBC Group and ABN Amro — to scrap dividends.

Looking ahead. It is another miserable day for investors as Britain’s largest banks suspend shareholder payouts. Close to a fifth of the FTSE 100 companies has now scrapped dividends as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, along with suffering heavy stock market losses. But the banks have been asked to step up to support the economy and protect customers and businesses in this unprecedented time, and they could do with changing the public’s perception following the financial crisis. Meanwhile, expect more companies to follow in cutting dividends as the weeks of lockdown drag on.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.