U. S. Steel (X) Announces the Closure of Green Bonds Issue

United States Steel Corporation X announced the closure of Environmental Improvement Revenue Bonds worth $63.4 million, with a green bond designation. The bonds were issued through The Industrial Development Board, Hoover, AL. The final maturity of the green bonds is 2050 and they have a coupon of 6.375%.

U.S. Steel will use the proceeds to partly fund its new environmentally preferred, low-emission electric arc furnace at Fairfield Works. The company also stated that this is also relevant for its new electric arc furnace that recycles scrap steel as primary feedstock and employs electricity for power. Further, this partial funding of the electric arc furnace through the green bond will help the company reduce greenhouse gas emissions intensity by 20% by 2030.

Notably, this is the company’s first green bond issue that marks an important step toward sustainable practices. Per the agreement with the Alabama bond issuers, U. S. Steel will repay the principal upon maturity and pay the semi-annual interest.

U.S. Steel’s shares have gained 4.1% in the past year compared with the industry’s 3.6% rise.

For the fourth quarter, the company expects to generate positive adjusted EBITDA. U.S. Steel successfully completed the start-up of its electric arc furnace at Fairfield, which along with the investment in Big River Steel enables it to expand sustainable steel offerings.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

U.S. Steel currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the basic materials space are Pretium Resources, Inc. PVG, BHP Group BHP and Silvercorp Metals Inc. SVM, all carrying Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 (Strong Buy) Rank stocks here.

Pretium Resources has an expected earnings growth rate of 25.5% for 2020. Its shares have returned 10.3% in the past year.

BHP Group has an expected earnings growth rate of 27.9% for fiscal 2021. The company’s shares have gained 12.4% in the past year.

Silvercorp Metals has an expected earnings growth rate of 40% for fiscal 2021. The company’s shares have surged 19.5% in the past year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.