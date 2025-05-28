$U stock is up 9% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$U stock has now risen 9% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $288,633,785 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $U:
$U Insider Trading Activity
$U insiders have traded $U stock on the open market 53 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 53 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $U stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- TOMER BAR-ZEEV has made 0 purchases and 16 sales selling 1,603,334 shares for an estimated $38,886,155.
- DAVID HELGASON has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 459,065 shares for an estimated $12,750,025.
- FELIX THE (SVP Product & Technology, Grow) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 47,493 shares for an estimated $1,247,512.
- ANIRMA GUPTA (SVP, Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 33,902 shares for an estimated $846,432.
- MARK BARRYSMITH (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 20,458 shares for an estimated $485,117.
- DALY ROBYNNE SISCO sold 14,700 shares for an estimated $441,000
- ALEXANDER BLUM (SVP, Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,479 shares for an estimated $37,353.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$U Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 221 institutional investors add shares of $U stock to their portfolio, and 257 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SLATE PATH CAPITAL LP added 13,192,000 shares (+475.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $258,431,280
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 6,232,303 shares (+150.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $122,090,815
- ATREIDES MANAGEMENT, LP added 5,607,572 shares (+146.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $109,852,335
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP removed 4,384,166 shares (-92.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $85,885,811
- UBS GROUP AG added 4,376,803 shares (+224.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $85,741,570
- RESOLUTE ADVISORS LLC removed 4,310,188 shares (-31.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $84,436,582
- MACQUARIE GROUP LTD added 3,930,157 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $76,991,775
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$U Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $U in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Citigroup issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/11/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $U, check out Quiver Quantitative's $U forecast page.
$U Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $U recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $U in the last 6 months, with a median target of $23.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Brent Thill from Jefferies set a target price of $16.0 on 04/07/2025
- Andrew Boone from JMP Securities set a target price of $30.0 on 03/11/2025
You can track data on $U on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.