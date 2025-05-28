$U stock is up 9% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$U stock has now risen 9% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $288,633,785 of trading volume.

$U Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $U:

$U insiders have traded $U stock on the open market 53 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 53 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $U stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TOMER BAR-ZEEV has made 0 purchases and 16 sales selling 1,603,334 shares for an estimated $38,886,155 .

. DAVID HELGASON has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 459,065 shares for an estimated $12,750,025 .

. FELIX THE (SVP Product & Technology, Grow) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 47,493 shares for an estimated $1,247,512 .

. ANIRMA GUPTA (SVP, Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 33,902 shares for an estimated $846,432 .

. MARK BARRYSMITH (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 20,458 shares for an estimated $485,117 .

. DALY ROBYNNE SISCO sold 14,700 shares for an estimated $441,000

ALEXANDER BLUM (SVP, Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,479 shares for an estimated $37,353.

$U Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 221 institutional investors add shares of $U stock to their portfolio, and 257 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$U Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $U in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/11/2025

$U Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $U recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $U in the last 6 months, with a median target of $23.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Brent Thill from Jefferies set a target price of $16.0 on 04/07/2025

on 04/07/2025 Andrew Boone from JMP Securities set a target price of $30.0 on 03/11/2025

