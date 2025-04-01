$U stock is up 3% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$U stock has now risen 3% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $49,054,192 of trading volume.

$U Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $U:

$U insiders have traded $U stock on the open market 58 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 58 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $U stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TOMER BAR-ZEEV has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 1,770,000 shares for an estimated $40,774,644 .

. DAVID HELGASON has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 459,065 shares for an estimated $12,750,025 .

. SHLOMO DOVRAT has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 116,606 shares for an estimated $2,216,240 .

. FELIX THE (SVP Product & Technology, Grow) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 59,212 shares for an estimated $1,533,307 .

. ANIRMA GUPTA (SVP, Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 43,816 shares for an estimated $1,091,506 .

. MARK BARRYSMITH (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 25,561 shares for an estimated $623,203 .

. DALY ROBYNNE SISCO sold 14,700 shares for an estimated $441,000

ALEXANDER BLUM (SVP, Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,479 shares for an estimated $37,353.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$U Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 178 institutional investors add shares of $U stock to their portfolio, and 203 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$U Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $U in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/11/2025

Wedbush issued a "Buy" rating on 10/18/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $U, check out Quiver Quantitative's $U forecast page.

You can track data on $U on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.