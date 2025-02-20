$U stock is up 22% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$U stock has now risen 22% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $634,308,704 of trading volume.

$U Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $U:

$U insiders have traded $U stock on the open market 40 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 40 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $U stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TOMER BAR-ZEEV has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 1,436,667 shares for an estimated $32,660,596 .

. DAVID HELGASON has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 442,293 shares for an estimated $10,316,697 .

. SHLOMO DOVRAT has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 116,606 shares for an estimated $2,216,240 .

. FELIX THE (SVP Product & Technology, Grow) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 84,846 shares for an estimated $1,782,172 .

. ANIRMA GUPTA (SVP, Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 22,384 shares for an estimated $469,531 .

. MARK BARRYSMITH (SVP, Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 14,000 shares for an estimated $321,398 .

. MICHELLE K. LEE sold 800 shares for an estimated $16,464

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$U Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 185 institutional investors add shares of $U stock to their portfolio, and 290 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

You can track data on $U on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.