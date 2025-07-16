$U stock is up 13% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$U stock has now risen 13% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $599,437,411 of trading volume.

$U Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $U (you can track the company live on Quiver's $U stock page ):

$U insiders have traded $U stock on the open market 57 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 57 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $U stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TOMER BAR-ZEEV has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 1,309,551 shares for an estimated $30,838,272 .

. DAVID HELGASON has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 530,391 shares for an estimated $14,355,678 .

. MATTHEW S BROMBERG (CEO and President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 133,072 shares for an estimated $2,826,403 .

. SHLOMO DOVRAT has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 100,000 shares for an estimated $2,751,342 .

. ANIRMA GUPTA (SVP, Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 80,859 shares for an estimated $1,843,916 .

. JAMES M WHITEHURST has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 72,955 shares for an estimated $1,549,839 .

. MARK BARRYSMITH (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 34,255 shares for an estimated $777,759 .

. FELIX THE (SVP Product & Technology, Grow) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 27,493 shares for an estimated $698,912 .

. DALY ROBYNNE SISCO sold 14,700 shares for an estimated $441,000

ALEXANDER BLUM (SVP, Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 2,619 shares for an estimated $61,566.

$U Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 213 institutional investors add shares of $U stock to their portfolio, and 196 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$U Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $U in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

B of A Securities issued a "Underperform" rating on 06/26/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 05/30/2025

Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 05/08/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 05/08/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/17/2025

Citizens Capital Markets issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 03/11/2025

$U Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $U recently. We have seen 11 analysts offer price targets for $U in the last 6 months, with a median target of $25.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Brent Thill from Jefferies set a target price of $35.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Alec Brondolo from Wells Fargo set a target price of $24.0 on 07/07/2025

on 07/07/2025 Omar Dessouky from B of A Securities set a target price of $15.0 on 06/26/2025

on 06/26/2025 Parker Lane from Stifel set a target price of $28.0 on 05/08/2025

on 05/08/2025 Ross Sandler from Barclays set a target price of $25.0 on 05/08/2025

on 05/08/2025 Bernie McTernan from Needham set a target price of $30.0 on 05/08/2025

on 05/08/2025 Matthew Cost from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $25.0 on 04/17/2025

