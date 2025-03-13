U S ENERGY|WY Earnings Results: $USEG Reports Quarterly Earnings

U S ENERGY|WY ($USEG) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported earnings of -$0.25 per share, missing estimates of -$0.09 by $0.16. The company also reported revenue of $4,230,000, missing estimates of $4,630,290 by $-400,290.

U S ENERGY|WY Insider Trading Activity

U S ENERGY|WY insiders have traded $USEG stock on the open market 54 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 54 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $USEG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RYAN LEWIS SMITH (CEO) has made 54 purchases buying 27,600 shares for an estimated $46,897 and 0 sales.

U S ENERGY|WY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 8 institutional investors add shares of U S ENERGY|WY stock to their portfolio, and 7 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

