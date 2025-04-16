U S BAN Earnings Results: $USB Reports Quarterly Earnings

U S BAN ($USB) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The company reported earnings of $1.03 per share, beating estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The company also reported revenue of $6,958,000,000, missing estimates of $6,980,984,276 by $-22,984,276.
U S BAN Insider Trading Activity
U S BAN insiders have traded $USB stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $USB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ANDREW CECERE (Chairman and CEO) sold 102,044 shares for an estimated $4,821,681
- TERRANCE R DOLAN (Vice Chair) sold 66,317 shares for an estimated $3,114,113
- JODI L RICHARD (Vice Chair) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 55,000 shares for an estimated $2,653,360.
- SHAILESH M KOTWAL (Vice Chair) sold 35,000 shares for an estimated $1,741,040
- JAMES L CHOSY (Senior EVP and General Counsel) sold 21,451 shares for an estimated $1,022,140
- LISA R STARK (EVP and Controller) sold 3,209 shares for an estimated $151,143
- ARIJIT ROY (Sr. Exec. VP) sold 2,237 shares for an estimated $97,700
U S BAN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 743 institutional investors add shares of U S BAN stock to their portfolio, and 791 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MORGAN STANLEY added 11,140,374 shares (+73.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $532,844,088
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 10,166,975 shares (+9.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $486,286,414
- VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP removed 9,169,453 shares (-27.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $438,574,936
- INVESCO LTD. added 5,449,949 shares (+48.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $260,671,060
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 4,663,518 shares (+414.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $223,056,065
- UBS GROUP AG added 3,949,775 shares (+79.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $188,917,738
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 3,470,615 shares (-20.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $165,999,515
U S BAN Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $USB stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $USB stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE CAROL D. MILLER sold up to $15,000 on 03/10.
U S BAN Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $USB in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 01/21/2025
- Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/19/2024
