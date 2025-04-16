U S BAN Earnings Results: $USB Reports Quarterly Earnings

U S BAN ($USB) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The company reported earnings of $1.03 per share, beating estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The company also reported revenue of $6,958,000,000, missing estimates of $6,980,984,276 by $-22,984,276.

U S BAN Insider Trading Activity

U S BAN insiders have traded $USB stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $USB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANDREW CECERE (Chairman and CEO) sold 102,044 shares for an estimated $4,821,681

TERRANCE R DOLAN (Vice Chair) sold 66,317 shares for an estimated $3,114,113

JODI L RICHARD (Vice Chair) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 55,000 shares for an estimated $2,653,360 .

. SHAILESH M KOTWAL (Vice Chair) sold 35,000 shares for an estimated $1,741,040

JAMES L CHOSY (Senior EVP and General Counsel) sold 21,451 shares for an estimated $1,022,140

LISA R STARK (EVP and Controller) sold 3,209 shares for an estimated $151,143

ARIJIT ROY (Sr. Exec. VP) sold 2,237 shares for an estimated $97,700

U S BAN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 743 institutional investors add shares of U S BAN stock to their portfolio, and 791 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

U S BAN Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $USB stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $USB stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE CAROL D. MILLER sold up to $15,000 on 03/10.

U S BAN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $USB in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 01/21/2025

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/19/2024

