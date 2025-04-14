U S BAN Earnings Preview: Recent $USB Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

U S BAN ($USB) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $6,980,984,276 and earnings of $0.99 per share.

U S BAN Insider Trading Activity

U S BAN insiders have traded $USB stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $USB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANDREW CECERE (Chairman and CEO) sold 102,044 shares for an estimated $4,821,681

TERRANCE R DOLAN (Vice Chair) sold 66,317 shares for an estimated $3,114,113

JODI L RICHARD (Vice Chair) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 55,000 shares for an estimated $2,653,360 .

. SHAILESH M KOTWAL (Vice Chair) sold 35,000 shares for an estimated $1,741,040

JAMES L CHOSY (Senior EVP and General Counsel) sold 21,451 shares for an estimated $1,022,140

LISA R STARK (EVP and Controller) sold 3,209 shares for an estimated $151,143

ARIJIT ROY (Sr. Exec. VP) sold 2,237 shares for an estimated $97,700

U S BAN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 746 institutional investors add shares of U S BAN stock to their portfolio, and 783 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

U S BAN Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $USB stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $USB stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE CAROL D. MILLER sold up to $15,000 on 03/10.

U S BAN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $USB in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 01/21/2025

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/19/2024

RBC Capital issued a "Underperform" rating on 10/17/2024

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/17/2024

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/17/2024

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/17/2024

U S BAN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $USB recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $USB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $54.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Matt O'Connor from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $51.0 on 10/24/2024

on 10/24/2024 Peter Winter from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $54.0 on 10/17/2024

on 10/17/2024 Chris Kotowski from Oppenheimer set a target price of $59.0 on 10/17/2024

on 10/17/2024 Mike Mayo from Wells Fargo set a target price of $60.0 on 10/17/2024

on 10/17/2024 Gerald Cassidy from RBC Capital set a target price of $53.0 on 10/17/2024

on 10/17/2024 David George from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $54.0 on 10/17/2024

on 10/17/2024 Terry McEvoy from Stephens set a target price of $52.0 on 10/17/2024

